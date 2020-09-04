StockMarketWire.com - The US unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August amid the addition of 1.4m jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The market had expected a more modest fall in the jobless rate, to 9.8%, though with a similar number of jobs created.

Average hourly earnings rose by 11c, or 0.4%, to $29.47, beating expectations for no change.