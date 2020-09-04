StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Power Metal Resources said two significant drilling programmes, in Botswana and Tanzania, were planned to commence later in 2020.
Both would target large-scale nickel sulphide deposits.
At the Molopo Farms complex in Botswana, drilling proposals had been received from multiple contractors, the company said.
A review was underway leading to contractor selection and thereafter, subject to rig availability, to confirmation of drill rig mobilisation at the earliest opportunity.
At the Haneti project in Tanzania, partner Katoro was in the final stages of planning for drill commencement.
'Specifically, Katoro are seeking to confirm rig availability and confirmation of a drill mobilisation date,' Power Metal said.
'Power Metal and Katoro hope to confirm the launch of the drill programme to the market in the near term.'
Elsewhere, the company said that a due diligence ground exploration programme was underway at the Silver Peak project in Canada.
Sampling for silver was the key focus, with exploration results expected shortly.
At 2:31pm: [LON:POW] share price was -0.05p at 1.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: