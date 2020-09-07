Interim Result
08/09/2020 Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC (MBH)
08/09/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
08/09/2020 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
08/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/09/2020 International Personal Finance PLC (IPF)
08/09/2020 Iqe PLC (IQE)
08/09/2020 Midwich Group PLC (MIDW)
08/09/2020 Nucleus Financial Group PLC (NUC)
08/09/2020 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
08/09/2020 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
08/09/2020 Surgical Innovations Group PLC (SUN)
08/09/2020 Stm Group PLC (STM)
08/09/2020 Signature Aviation PLC (SIG)
08/09/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
08/09/2020 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
08/09/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
08/09/2020 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
08/09/2020 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
08/09/2020 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC (FLO)
08/09/2020 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
08/09/2020 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
08/09/2020 Gaming Realms PLC (GMR)
09/09/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
09/09/2020 Inspired Energy PLC (INSE)
09/09/2020 Tullow Oil PLC (TLW)
09/09/2020 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
09/09/2020 Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX)
09/09/2020 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
09/09/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
10/09/2020 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
10/09/2020 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)
10/09/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
10/09/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
10/09/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
10/09/2020 Sportech PLC (SPO)
10/09/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)
10/09/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
10/09/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
10/09/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
10/09/2020 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
11/09/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
15/09/2020 Bango PLC (BGO)
Final Result
08/09/2020 Genus PLC (GNS)
08/09/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
08/09/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
08/09/2020 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
09/09/2020 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
10/09/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
10/09/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
11/09/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
AGM / EGM
08/09/2020 Equatorial Palm Oil PLC (PAL)
08/09/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
08/09/2020 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
08/09/2020 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
08/09/2020 Xps Pensions Group PLC (XPS)
08/09/2020 Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited Ord Npv Usd (SOND)
08/09/2020 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
08/09/2020 Nb Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (NBLS)
08/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
08/09/2020 Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (CHAR)
09/09/2020 Bermele PLC (BERM)
09/09/2020 PetroTal Corporation (PTAL)
09/09/2020 Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (MIG)
10/09/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
10/09/2020 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
10/09/2020 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
10/09/2020 Victoria PLC (VCP)
10/09/2020 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
10/09/2020 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
10/09/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
10/09/2020 British Smaller Companies Vct Plc (BSV)
10/09/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
10/09/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
10/09/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
10/09/2020 Nb Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE)
10/09/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
11/09/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
11/09/2020 Svm UK Emerging Fund PLC (SVM)
11/09/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
11/09/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
Trading Statement
09/09/2020 Biffa PLC (BIFF)
Ex-Dividend
08/09/2020 Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC (LTI)
09/09/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
10/09/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
10/09/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
10/09/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
10/09/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
10/09/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
10/09/2020 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
10/09/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
10/09/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
10/09/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
10/09/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
10/09/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
10/09/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
11/09/2020 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
11/09/2020 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
11/09/2020 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
11/09/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
11/09/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
11/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
11/09/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
11/09/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
11/09/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
11/09/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
11/09/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
11/09/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com