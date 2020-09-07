StockMarketWire.com -

DE

07/09/2020 07:00 Industrial Production Index


EU

07/09/2020 07:00 German Industrial Production m/m
07/09/2020 09:30 Sentix Investor Confidence


IE

07/09/2020 11:00 Industrial Production and Turnover


JP

07/09/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 20 days of Month
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP q/q
07/09/2020 00:50 Final GDP Price Index y/y
07/09/2020 06:00 Indexes of Business Conditions (Preliminary Release)


UK

07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax House Price Index
07/09/2020 08:30 Halifax HPI m/m

