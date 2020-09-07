StockMarketWire.com - Power utility National Grid has submitted a critical response to UK regulators plans for the sector, describing them as 'unacceptable'.
National Grid said it had submitted its response to regulator Ofgem's RIIO-2 draft determinations on Friday.
'Our detailed response sets out why we regard a significant number of the current proposals, and the overall package, as unacceptable, not being in the interests of consumers, and not reflecting the views of our stakeholders,' the company said.
In its criticism, National Grid cited was it said was a combination of a proposed low base level of total expenditure, uncertainty around the approval process for additional spending and a low allowed baseline return.
'The proposals also risk disrupting our supply chain, inhibiting our ability to maintain resilient and reliable networks and endangering the critical investment required to put the UK on the path to meet net zero targets,' National Grid said.
The company said its response to Ofgem provided remedies 'required to enable us to deliver the networks and investment our stakeholders clearly want'.
National Grid said it would continue to engage with Ofgem at all levels, including through chief executive and chair meetings, and October's open hearings.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
