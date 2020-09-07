StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising group Ocean Outdoor said its Dutch unit had been appoitned as strategic media partner of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for a large shopping mall in the Netherlands.
The Westfield mall would be located in Randstad and was set to open at the end of 2020.
Ocean Outdoor said it won the advertising contract following a competitive pitch.
'This represents Ocean's first contract win after entering the Netherlands market and expands Ocean's premium digital out of home portfolio to 24 European URW shopping malls,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
