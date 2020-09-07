StockMarketWire.com - Associated British Foods said it expected adjusted earnings per share to be 'significantly below' that of last year, but added that Primark was expected to generate adjusted operating profit at least at the top end of guidance following stronger-than-expected performance in its fourth fiscal fourth quarter.
The company said it expected adjusted earnings per share to be 'significantly below' last year as a result of the decline in Primark's profit due to the store closures and the ongoing impacts on customer demand caused by COVID-19.
Adjusted operating profit for Primark on an IFRS16 basis, excluding exceptional charges, was now expected to be at least at the top end of the £300-to-350m range previously advised compared to £913m reported for the last financial year.
In the UK sales since reopening were expected to be 12% lower on a like-for-like basis, while sales in Europe are expected to be 17% lower on a like-for-like basis.
'In the latest four-week UK market data for sales in all channels Primark achieved our highest ever value and volume shares for this time of year,' the company said.
As well as Primark, Associated British Foods' food businesses also exceeded management's expectations in the final quarter of its fiscal year.
'For the full year we expect a very strong increase in the aggregate adjusted operating profit for our sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses over last year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
