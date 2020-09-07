StockMarketWire.com - Out-of-hospital services provider Totally said it had continued to trade 'strongly' in line with its expectations as the Covid-19 pandemic increases demand for healthcare.
The company, however, said it did not expected its revenue to grow as much as before the pandemic hit amid a lull in elective procdures.
Chairman Bob Holt said in speech notes for the company'a annual general meeting that the upcoming winter would likely bring seasonal flu to add to the complexities of Covid-19.
'Totally is well prepared for this and the services established over the last few months to specifically respond to COVID-19 remain in place and are ready to be mobilised as required,' he said.
Holt said Totally was continuing to work closely with Britain's National Heath Service other other healthcare providers in the face of the pandemic.
'Whilst the way we secure new business has changed, particularly given that new tenders are not currently available, we expect to continue growing and expanding, although revenues are unlikely to grow at previously anticipated rates,' Holt said.
'The opportunities to expand existing services, provide new targeted services and work with new commissioners continue to present themselves, and we remain confident that Totally will continue to be a key partner for the NHS and other healthcare bodies across the UK.'
In urgent care, Totally said its NHS 111 services had experienced significant increases in demand during the pandemic and had been expanded and adapted accordingly.
'Overall, the urgent care division has performed well during the period, responding to increases in demand, which has resulted in increased revenue,' Totally said.
In planned care, however, services had gradually reduced after elective procedures were scaled down across UK hospitals.
'A number of services continued remotely, however, via the use of technology, such as video consultations,' Totally said.
'Whilst the process of remobilisation is underway it will take time, as the division awaits guidance in relation to the changing clinical delivery models for services and as primary care premises become available for service delivery.'
The impact of Covid-19 on elective care had led to the delay in the mobilisation of a new contract secured by About Health in Greater Manchester that was announced in February and was meant to start in April. It was now expected to start in October.
At the insourcing division, services were paused in spring, leading to waiting lists growing significantly across the UK and Ireland.
'Recruitment for THC's team of clinicians has continued at pace, and the business is well-prepared to meet the increased demand and support healthcare providers across the UK and Ireland to reduce waiting lists, as restrictions around elective surgeries continue to lift,' Totally said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
