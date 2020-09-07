StockMarketWire.com - Solar panel developer Verditek reported a first-half loss and said it expected to start generating revenue in the second half.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £0.92m, compared to losses of £0.90m on-year. Verditem recorded no revenue in the period.
'The last six-month period for Verditek has been a defining time for the group, as Verditek's solar business has moved from the development phase into commercialisation,' chief executive Rob Richards said.
'Production is now increasing in order to fulfil recent orders for its lightweight solar panels.'
'Revenues from these orders together with the anticipated revenues from the new sales pipeline will flow into the second half of the year.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: