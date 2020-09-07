StockMarketWire.com - Disease test kit supplier Omega Diagnostics said it remained on track to have production capacity for Covid-19 tests this month following completion of a key study.
Omega said a self-test usability study for the UK Rapid Test Consortium's Covid-19 lateral flow antibody test had concluded.
The study was performed by Ulster University using aroun d2,000 volunteers and was completed over the weekend.
The AbC-19 Rapid test had already been CE-marked for professional use.
The company said it remained on track to have production capacity in place this month to produce an initial 100,000 of the tests per week, scaling up to 200,000 tests per week capacity in October.
'We're very pleased that the self-test usability study has completed and that we are progressing towards our goal of MHRA approval for self-test home use,' chief executive Colin King said.
'We cannot give a timescale for when this might be achieved but we look forward to updating shareholders on further developments.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
