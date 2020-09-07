StockMarketWire.com - Property investment company CLS said it had been notified by the European Public Real Estate Association, that it would be added to the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate Index Series from 21 September 2020.
The inclusion came after the company satisfied the required eligibility criteria during the index's recent quarterly review.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
