Trinidad and Tobago focused oil company Trinity Exploration & Production said it had appointed Edouard Brain as its chief financial officer.

Brain was most recently Latin America regional CFO at French oil company Maurel & Prom.

Jeremy Bridglalsingh, who was currently managing director and CFO, would relinquish his role as CFO and concentrate solely on his role as managing director.




