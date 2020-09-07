StockMarketWire.com - Trinidad and Tobago focused oil company Trinity Exploration & Production said it had appointed Edouard Brain as its chief financial officer.
Brain was most recently Latin America regional CFO at French oil company Maurel & Prom.
Jeremy Bridglalsingh, who was currently managing director and CFO, would relinquish his role as CFO and concentrate solely on his role as managing director.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: