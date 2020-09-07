StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas company Cairn Energy confirmed that it had entered into a conditional agreement to sell its entire stake in offshore oil blocks in Senegal to Australia's Woodside.

The sale would be put to a shareholder vote later on Monday.

Last month, Cairn said Woodside had exercised its pre-emptive rights to buy its 40% share in the assets for up to $400m.

Cairn had initially agreed to sell the stake to other JV partner Russian firm Lukoil.

