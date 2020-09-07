StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage group Big Yellow said it had secured planning consents for two stores in London.
Planning consents were secured for a 56,000 sq ft net lettable area store in North Kingston and 70,000 sq ft store in Wembley, London. The company's Camberwell store, opened in July, was leasing up well with occupancy after 8 weeks of 11.4%, Big Yellow said. 'The company has now secured planning consents on eight of the thirteen proposed stores in its development pipeline. These eight stores once constructed will provide approximately 500,000 sq ft of additional capacity, it added.
At 8:11am: [LON:BYG] Big Yellow Group PLC share price was +15.5p at 1067.5p
