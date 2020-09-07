StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said it had entered into a collaboration agreement with SporeGen to co-develop a preventive treatment for COVID-19.
Under the agreement, the parties would share any costs and commercial returns from the potential Covid-19 treatment and plan to complete a pre-clinical programme with the aim of being ready to enter the first human clinical trials within 18 months.
The SPOR‑COV product consisted of a formulation of Bacillus bacteria that would be administered nasally as a spray.
Destiny Pharma and SporeGen were awarded a grant of £800,000 to fund the majority of the £1m cost of the initial SPOR-COV programme.
At 8:15am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was +7.5p at 56.5p
