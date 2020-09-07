StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Gresham House Strategic said it had increased the dividend target by a fifth following 'strong' performance and outlook for the portfolio.

The dividend for the current financial year was raised to 27.5p per share, compared to the 15% increase previously announced.

'GHS's net asset value has grown 34.9% since inception August 2015 through to the end of August 2020, which has translated to a share price total return of 38%,' the company said.










At 8:34am: [LON:GHS] Gresham House Strategic Plc share price was +20p at 975p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com