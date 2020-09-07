StockMarketWire.com - Cloud video platform Blackbird reported narrower first-half losses as new business wins led to a jump in revenue
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses narrowed to £942k from £1,189k on-year, as revenue rose 49% to £714k.
The said it had continued its sales momentum, signing a number of new deals, expanding important contracts and renewing existing deals.
The company began the second half of the year with a strong order book and revenue of £1,256k secured for the year which was up 40% on-year.
By the end of August 2020, the company secured revenue of £1,453k, up from £943k on-year, and had £756k of contracted revenue for 2021 which was up 63% on-year.
