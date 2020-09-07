StockMarketWire.com - Internet of things investor Telit Communications said chief financial officer Yariv Dafna was leaving the company to take up a new role.
He would be replaced by Eyal Shefer, who joined Telet in October as vice president, finance, and had previously worked in senior roles at companies including Magic Software Enterprises and Check Point Software.
At 9:05am: [LON:TCM] Telit Communications PLC share price was +4.1p at 144.1p
