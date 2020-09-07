StockMarketWire.com - Gasification technology solutions company Eqtec signed a co-development and option agreement with Rotunda and its subsidiary Shankley Biogas to develop the Southport Hybrid Energy Park waste management project.
Eqtec would be responsible for contributing 100% of the development costs pre-financial close, which was currently estimated at c.£500K. In return, the company would receive, at financial close, a return on the funds invested in the form of a development fee, no less than two times the funds it had invested.
Rotunda would receive a consideration of £100K from EQTEC, pursuant to the agreement, for the 12-month exclusive option to acquire Shankley Biogas, which would be treated as a development cost of the project.
The proposed purchase price for the project, which would be held in a project SPV, was £382K.
Under the Agreement, Eqtec would seek additional planning permission to use its gasification technology in the development of the project allowing the conversation over 55,000 tonnes annually of refuse derived fuel waste, generating an estimated additional 6-8MW of 'green' electricity.
The company estimated that the additional capacity for the thermal conversion of waste, had the potential to generate additional revenues for the project of £70m in electricity sales and, potentially, up to £15m in heat sales over a 20 year period, and save over £80m in disposal costs.
At 9:10am: [LON:EQT] Eqtec Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was -0.02p at 0.56p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
