StockMarketWire.com - Affimer reagents developer Avacta said it would launch a laboratory test for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to support research efforts into the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Enzyme linked immunosorbent assays, or ELISAs, were very common research tools used to detect and quantify a target of interest in a wide range of samples.
Avacta said it would make the ELISA test available as a kit so that researchers globally could use it in their own laboratories to support research into the coronavirus.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: