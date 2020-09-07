StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials group SigmaRoc posted a rise in first-half profit after its acquisition of Carrieres du Hainaut last October boosted sales.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June increased to £3.5m, up from £1.6m on-year, as revenue jumped 83% to £54.5m.
Underlying pre-tax profit rose 51% to £5.3m.
SigmaRoc did not declare an interim dividend and said it had cut is debt during the reporting period.
'Despite this year's ongoing pandemic, the group's performance across the first six months of 2020 was extremely strong,' chief executive Max Vermorken said.
'Our decentralised, locally focused business model continues to prove successful in our industry, allowing us to operate and perform even in the face of global adversity.'
'The group is backed by a solid asset base providing security in these times of uncertainty.'
'We are therefore confident we can continue to build further shareholder value.'
At 9:36am: [LON:SRC] SigmaRoc Plc share price was +2p at 50p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: