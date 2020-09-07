StockMarketWire.com - Videogame developer and publisher Codemasters pushed back the release of its racing game DIRT 5 to Nov. 6.
The game, which was initially set for release on 16 October 2020, will be launched on PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and PC.
'The board believes that this later launch date will have no impact on the company's financial expectations,' it added.
The revised launch date would allow the company to release all versions of the game in a shorter timeframe, with the next generation of consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X) launches expected for the holiday season, Codemasters said.
