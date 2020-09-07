StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investor Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company Guident had entered into a strategic alliance with Bestmile USA.
Guident provided artificial intelligence solutions for autonomous vehicles and drones, including valet systems, concierge services and remote monitoring and control.
The strategic alliance with Bestmile would focus on several areas for collaboration in Europe and North America.
'This will include providing Guident's patented, advanced teleoperation for autonomous and human-driven vehicles to enhance customer safety and security, incorporating a reliable, low latency connection to any advanced mobile network solution,' Tekcapital said.
'We believe this strategic alliance is a key milestone for both companies to address a critical need in the autonomous vehicle ecosystem and will enable both companies to provide a more complete solution to their customers.'
