StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said its Italian unit Costa had cancelled the arrival of its ships for the 2020-2021 season in South America.
All cruises aboard the Costa Fascinosa, Costa Luminosa and Costa Pacifica in South America with embarkations scheduled for from November 2020 to April 2021 were canceled.
'Costa Cruises has been sailing in South America uninterrupted for 72 years and we are committed to continue operating here,' Dario Rustico, executive president of Costa Cruises for Central and South America, said.
'We look forward to resuming operations in the region in the 2021-2022 season with two ships.'
At 1:12pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was -8p at 1123.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: