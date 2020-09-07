StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling company 888 said it had appointed Yariv Dafna as its new chief financial officer.
Dafna had previously held a number of senior management positions at internet of things group Telit Communications, including chief financial officer and chief operating officer.
888 had announced in January that current CFO Aviad Kobrine was standing down. He would hand over to Dafna on 1 November.
At 1:18pm: (LON:888) 888 Holdings PLC share price was +6.2p at 196.2p
