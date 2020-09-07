StockMarketWire.com - Shares in Rockfire Resources fell sharply on Monday after investors expressed disappointment with a drilling update for its Plateau gold project in Australia.
Five drill holes had been completed at the project to date, with a sixth hole expected to be completed within the coming weeks.
Assay results had been collected from the first hole, BPL028, which had only encountered 'broad, low grade' gold mineralisation, though it also encountered elevated silver and zinc intervals.
Individual narrow intervals in hole BPL028 peaked at 3.43 grams per tonne of gold and 5.03 grams per tonne, at vertical depths of 263 metres and 377 metres, respectively.
'This hole indicates that the gold mineralising system remains active, open and prospective at depths approaching 400 meters from surface,' the company said.
BPL028 was an extension of a previous reverse circulation hole drilled in January at the eastern extremity of the gold zone. The original hole had ended with 1.7 grams per tonne of gold in the very last sample at the bottom of the hole at 251 metres depth.
The hole was extended using diamond drilling.
'This hole has expanded the low-grade mineralised envelope and provided encouragement that higher grades (above 5.0 grams per tonne of gold), although narrow, are still being encountered at depth,' chief executive David Price said.
'Our initial schedule of six holes within our Phase 2 drilling programme is nearing completion.'
'The drilling rig is expected to be released upon completion of Phase 2, allowing time for detailed data collection, return of assay results and modelling to assist planning for Phase 3 drilling.'
'Phase 3 is expected to test down to 750 metre vertical depth, assuming success from the Phase 2 programme.'
At 1:44pm: [LON:ROCK] Rockfire Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was -0.35p at 1.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
