StockMarketWire.com - Africa focused Kibo Energy said its Sloane Developments unit had agreed a heads of terms to acquire a 9 megawatt flexible gas power project for £1.7m.
The company said the acquisition was in line with its strategy to acquire and develop a portfolio of small-scale flexible power generation assets that would help balance out the UK's national grid at critical times.
Sloane currently had a direct 100% interest in a shovel-ready 5 megawatt gas fuelled power generation plant, Bordesley, which was currently under development.
Sloane was also in the process of preparing for a listing on the London Stock Exchange.
At 1:59pm: [LON:KIBO] Kibo Mining share price was 0p at 0.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
