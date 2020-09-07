StockMarketWire.com - Property investor RDI REIT said it had agreed to sell its UK retail parks portfolio of six assets to M7 Real Estate for £156.9m. The purchase price reflected a 3% discount to the last reported 29 February 2020 values and a topped-up net initial yield of 7.5%.
RDI REIT said the deal was a significant milestone in an ongoing repositioning of its portfolio, representing a pro-forma reduction in its overall retail exposure to 11.8%, from 28.4% at the end of February.
The company reiterated that €50.5m of German retail assets remained subject to disposal and were at various stages of negotiation.
'Together with the disposal of Schloss Strassen Center in Berlin just last week, we have taken a substantial step forward in the implementation of our portfolio strategy in a very short space of time and against a challenging backdrop,' chief executive Mike Watters said.
At 2:27pm: [LON:RDI] RDI REIT PLC share price was +2.35p at 90.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: