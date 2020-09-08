CA
09/09/2020 13:15 Housing Starts
09/09/2020 15:00 Bank of Canada interest rate decision
11/09/2020 13:30 Industrial capacity utilization rates
CH
09/09/2020 06:45 Unemployment
CN
09/09/2020 04:00 CPI
09/09/2020 04:00 PPI
14/09/2020 04:00 House Price Index
DE
11/09/2020 07:00 CPI
11/09/2020 07:00 WPI
ES
11/09/2020 08:00 CPI
11/09/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
EU
10/09/2020 09:00 Long term interest rates statistics
10/09/2020 12:45 European Central Bank interest rate decision
10/09/2020 13:30 Press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
14/09/2020 10:00 Industrial Production
FR
09/09/2020 11:00 OECD Harmonised Unemployment Rates
10/09/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
14/09/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth
IE
10/09/2020 11:00 CPI
IT
10/09/2020 09:00 Industrial Production
11/09/2020 09:00 Labour Cost Index
JP
09/09/2020 00:50 Money Stock, Broadly-defined Liquidity
09/09/2020 07:00 Preliminary Machine Tool Orders
10/09/2020 00:50 Orders Received for Machinery
11/09/2020 00:50 Corporate Goods Price Index
11/09/2020 00:50 Business Outlook Survey
14/09/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production
14/09/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Index
UK
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of production
11/09/2020 07:00 Monthly GDP estimates
11/09/2020 07:00 UK trade
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of services
11/09/2020 09:30 Bank of England Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
11/09/2020 12:30 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
US
09/09/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
09/09/2020 15:00 Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey
09/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
10/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
10/09/2020 13:30 PPI
10/09/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
10/09/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
10/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
10/09/2020 16:00 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
11/09/2020 13:30 Real Earnings
11/09/2020 13:30 CPI
