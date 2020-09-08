StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline easyJet said it expected to fly 'slightly less' than the 40% of planned capacity for the fourth quarter of 2020 as government restrictions and quarantine measures across Europe dent demand.
Following the imposition of additional quarantine restrictions to seven Greek Islands and the 'continued uncertainty this brings for customers, demand is now likely to be further impacted and therefore lower than previously anticipated,' the company said.
'We again call on the Government to provide sector specific support for aviation which needs to take the form of a broad package of measures including the removal of APD for at least 12 months, the alleviation of ATC charges along with continuation of the slot rule waiver,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
