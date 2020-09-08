StockMarketWire.com - Sports fashion retailer JD Sports reinstated full-year guidance following improved performance since stores re-opened. The company also reported a fall in profit as shuttered stores owing to the pandemic hurt sales.
The company anticipated delivering a headline pre-tax profit of at least £265m.
For the 26 weeks ended 1 August 2020, pre-tax profit fell to £41.5m from £129.9m on-year as revenue fell to £2.5bn from £2.7bn.
The reduction in profitability had arisen as a 'result of the additional costs associated with this shift in revenues to online channels particularly during period of temporary store closures,' the company said.
Gross margin fell to 45.6% and from 46.9%.
The company said it was 'generally encouraged' by its performance since the stores re-opened, but warned that retail footfall 'remains comparatively weak and the recent strengthening of measures in many countries and the subsequent temporary closure of some stores reminds us that COVID-19 remains an ongoing challenge.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
