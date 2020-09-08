StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian upgraded its outlook on second-quarter performance following stronger trading in July and August.
For the three months ending 30 September 2020, organic revenue was expected to grow between 3 and 5%, up from a previous forecast of flat to -5%.
Revenue would get a boost from further strength in US mortgage, which was estimated to contribute 3% to growth in Q2.
The company also said it expected organic growth in costs of between 2 and 3% for the first half, up from a previous forecast of 'broadly flat.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
