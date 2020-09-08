StockMarketWire.com - Online grocery group Ocado said it had appointed BT's chief strategy and transformation officer Michael Sherman as a non-executive director.
'Michael brings a wealth of experience in growth strategy and improving operational efficiency in the technology and telecommunications industry,' the company said.
At 8:00am: [LON:OCDO] Ocado Group PLC share price was +7.5p at 2351.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: