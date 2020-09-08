StockMarketWire.com - Bowling alley group Ten Entertainment said it had appointed current operations head Graham Blackwell as its new chief executive, initially in an interim capacity.
Current CEO Duncan Garrood would stand down on Tuesday, earlier than previously planned, due to Blackwell's appointment.
Blackwell had served on Ten Entertainment's board since its initial public offering in 2017.
'His unique experience and outstanding execution skills make him ideally placed to lead the business through this next phase,' the company said.
'Graham will continue to be supported by Antony Smith as CFO with guidance and oversight from Nick Basing, interim executive chairman.'
Ten Entertainment also announced that it had successfully re-opened 42 of its family entertainment centres.
Three sites remained in local lockdown and were ready to open when local regulations allowed.
'Initial trading has been very encouraging and is building week on week, proving to be cash generative already,' the company said.
At 9:01am: [LON:TEG] Ten Entertainment Group PLC share price was +10.75p at 138.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: