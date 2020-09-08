StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital said it had signed an initial 12-month contract with Apex Rides, a smart bike and in-home fitness platform, to service music for its virtual exercise classes.
Apex was using 7digital's in-house licensing services to negotiate and finalise rights to millions of premium tracks.
At 9:17am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was -0.1p at 2.15p
