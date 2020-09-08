StockMarketWire.com - Furniture and flooring retailer ScS said order intake had exceeded its expectations as it continued to benefit from pent up demand and increased investment by customers in their homes.
ScS said its order intake had jumped 92% for the period from 24 May to 25 July.
Trading since the start of the new financial year had remained strong, with like-for-like order intake growth of 51% for the six weeks to 5 September.
'This growth, which is equivalent to £19m of additional revenue, has significantly exceeded our expectations and the board continues to be encouraged by recent trading,' the company said.
ScS said it was difficult to predict the impact of economic uncertainty as it entered its key autumn trading period, while noting the cessation of the government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme scheme at the end of October.
'The group is well positioned, with our value led proposition being underpinned by a strong balance sheet,' it said.
At 9:18am: [LON:SCS] SCS Group Plc share price was +11p at 167p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: