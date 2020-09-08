StockMarketWire.com - Premium sustainable building products group Alumasc cut its dividend after reporting a fall in annaul profit as the pandemic hurt revenue in the final quarter of the year.
For the year ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit fell 31% to £2.7m on-year as revenue slipped 16% to £76.0m.
The final dividend was cut to 2 pence per share from 4.4p last year.
'Looking ahead the board is cautiously optimistic given the strong start to the new financial year across the group,' the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:ALU] Alumasc Group PLC share price was +5p at 85p
