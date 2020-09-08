StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-based media company Grupo Clarin reported wider losses as revenue fell by more than a quarter in the first of the year, pressured by lower advertising revenue.

For the six months ended June 30, the company reported a loss of Ps. 377.6m, compared with a loss of Ps. 329.8m on-year as revenue fell 28.6% to 10,232.9m.

The fall in revenue was 'mainly due to lower advertising revenues in all segments and lower circulation in the printing and publishing segment,' the company said.








