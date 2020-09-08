StockMarketWire.com - Digital transformation consultancy Panoply said it had acquired healthcare focused rival Difrent for £8.8m.
The acquisition sum included 4.0m in cash and £4.8m in shares, with £0.4m of the cash element to be withheld pending the determination of completion accounts.
Newcastle-upon-Tyne-based Difrent used a partnership approach to help its clients achieve digital transformation goals.
Panoply said the deal was in line with its three-year commercial vision to use a mixture of positive cash flow and shares to make acquisitions that would more than £35m to its revenue.
At 9:59am: [LON:TPX] share price was -2.5p at 127.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
