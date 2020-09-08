StockMarketWire.com - Communications services provider Gamma Communications said it expected earnings within the top end of guidance following improved first-half performance.
Having reviewed levels of trading over the summer period, the company said it anticipated full year revenue being within the expected range and its adjusted earnings (EBITDA) and adjusted EPS are anticipated to be at the top end of the expected range.
Company compiled expectations for the full year were for revenue in the range of £369.0m-£394.3m, adjusted EBITDA of £72.1m-to-£75.1m and adjusted EPS of 43.5p-to-49.9p.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax profit rose by 21% to £26.2m on-year as revenue increased 12% to £177.3m on-year.
Performance since its half-year continued to be strong, the company said.
At 10:02am: [LON:GAMA] Gamma Communications PLC share price was +67.5p at 1577.5p
