FTSE 100 Smith (Ds) 291.20 +6.71% Jd Sports Fashion 768.30 +6.03% Rsa Insurance Group 453.20 +2.79% Aviva 285.20 +2.59% Experian 2850.00 +1.82% Persimmon 2450.00 -4.48% Rolls-Royce Holdings 215.90 -4.26% Whitbread 2433.50 -4.23% Gvc Holdings 793.40 -4.09% Melrose Industries 117.65 -3.80% FTSE 250 Royal Mail 209.40 +19.93% UK Commercial Property Reit Limited 70.35 +5.95% Genus 3754.00 +5.51% C&C Group 212.50 +3.66% Shaftesbury 542.75 +2.79% Firstgroup 44.87 -11.06% Travis Perkins 1128.25 -7.48% Wh Smith 1164.00 -7.40% Meggitt 279.30 -6.81% Ssp Group 254.30 -6.51% FTSE 350 Royal Mail 209.40 +19.93% Smith (Ds) 291.20 +6.71% Jd Sports Fashion 768.30 +6.03% UK Commercial Property Reit Limited 70.35 +5.95% Genus 3754.00 +5.51% Firstgroup 44.87 -11.06% Travis Perkins 1128.25 -7.48% Wh Smith 1164.00 -7.40% Meggitt 279.30 -6.81% Ssp Group 254.30 -6.51% AIM I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.25 +56.72% Hydrogen Group 38.50 +37.50% Scancell Holdings 12.38 +35.25% Arix Bioscience 100.50 +28.03% Verona Pharma 77.50 +24.00% Kodal Minerals 0.09 -22.73% Applied Graphene Materials 34.00 -11.69% Active Energy Group 0.57 -11.54% Savannah Resources 1.82 -10.98% STM Group 32.50 -10.96% Overall Market I-nexus Global Ord 10p 5.25 +56.72% Hydrogen Group 38.50 +37.50% Scancell Holdings 12.38 +35.25% Arix Bioscience 100.50 +28.03% Verona Pharma 77.50 +24.00% Kodal Minerals 0.09 -22.73% International Personal Finance 60.85 -18.21% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 14.30 -13.33% Applied Graphene Materials 34.00 -11.69% Active Energy Group 0.57 -11.54%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -