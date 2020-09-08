StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Smith (Ds)                               291.20       +6.71%
Jd Sports Fashion                        768.30       +6.03%
Rsa Insurance Group                      453.20       +2.79%
Aviva                                    285.20       +2.59%
Experian                                2850.00       +1.82%
Persimmon                               2450.00       -4.48%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     215.90       -4.26%
Whitbread                               2433.50       -4.23%
Gvc Holdings                             793.40       -4.09%
Melrose Industries                       117.65       -3.80%

FTSE 250
Royal Mail                               209.40      +19.93%
UK Commercial Property Reit Limited       70.35       +5.95%
Genus                                   3754.00       +5.51%
C&C Group                                212.50       +3.66%
Shaftesbury                              542.75       +2.79%
Firstgroup                                44.87      -11.06%
Travis Perkins                          1128.25       -7.48%
Wh Smith                                1164.00       -7.40%
Meggitt                                  279.30       -6.81%
Ssp Group                                254.30       -6.51%

AIM
I-nexus Global  Ord 10p                    5.25      +56.72%
Hydrogen Group                            38.50      +37.50%
Scancell Holdings                         12.38      +35.25%
Arix Bioscience                          100.50      +28.03%
Verona Pharma                             77.50      +24.00%
Kodal Minerals                             0.09      -22.73%
Applied Graphene Materials                34.00      -11.69%
Active Energy Group                        0.57      -11.54%
Savannah Resources                         1.82      -10.98%
STM Group                                 32.50      -10.96%

