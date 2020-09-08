StockMarketWire.com - African resources investor Armadale Capital said it had submitted an environmental and social impact assessment for its Mahenge graphite project in south-east Tanzania.
The document was lodged to the country's National Environment Management Council and was for natural flake graphite from the project.
NEMC had confirmed they would conduct a field visit during the week 14 September.
'This is one of the final steps before recommendation for the granting of the environmental permit, which will allow the granting of the mining licence,' Armadale Capital said.
At 1:15pm: [LON:ACP] Armadale Capital PLC share price was -0.05p at 4.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
