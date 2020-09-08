StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Savannah Resources launched a share placing to raise £2.3m to help develop projects in Portugal and Mozambique.
New shares in the company were being offered at 1.8p each.
Savannah Resources said proceeds would supplement existing working capital as it continued to advance the its Mina do Barroso lithium project in Portugal and Mutamba Mineral sands joint venture in Mozambique.
At 1:36pm: [LON:SAV] Savannah Resources share price was -0.2p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: