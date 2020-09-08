StockMarketWire.com - Aviation services group Gama Aviation said it and SNC-Lavalin company Atkins had won a contract to support the the airworthiness of aircraft used by Royal Air Force cadets for basic glider training.
The contract was awarded by the Ministry of Defence for the Viking T1 aircraft, which are used at 10 locations across the UK to train air cadets to a sufficient standard for them to fly solo.
The fleet currently comprised 48 gliders with four additional Vikings expected to be added to operations by the end of 2021.
'For the next two years, Gama Aviation and Atkins will support the airworthiness of the fleet, providing solutions to any issues that may arise around design standards and technical queries,' the company said.
At 1:40pm: [LON:GMAA] Gama Aviation Plc share price was +4.5p at 40.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: