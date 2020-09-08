StockMarketWire.com - Convenience retailer Applegreen confirmed that it was part of a consortium that had won a 33-year lease for the construction and operation of 27 motorway service areas on the New York State Thruway highway network.
The award was subject to successful completion of a financial plan by the consortium members and the subsequent approval of the plan by the New York State Thruway Authority.
It was also subject to the consortium, called Empire State Thruway Partners, securing financing for the project, a process which was ongoing.
The consortium would invest $300m between the second half of 2021 and first half of 2025 in redevelopment capital expenditure.
Applegreen said it would operate all 84 food and beverage outlets and a retail store on each site.
The company was expected to have a minority shareholding in the consortium and its equity contribution for the transaction was still to be determined.
'It is not expected that there would be any equity contribution required from Applegreen before 2023,' the company said.
At 2:13pm: [LON:APGN] Applegreen PLC share price was +5p at 320p
