AU
15/09/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board Leading Index
CA
11/09/2020 13:30 Industrial capacity utilization rates
15/09/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
15/09/2020 13:30 Monthly Survey of Manufacturing
CH
15/09/2020 07:30 PPI
15/09/2020 07:30 Import Price Index
CN
14/09/2020 04:00 House Price Index
15/09/2020 04:30 Industrial Output
15/09/2020 04:30 Fixed Assets Investment
15/09/2020 04:30 Retail sales
DE
11/09/2020 07:00 WPI
11/09/2020 07:00 CPI
15/09/2020 10:00 ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment
ES
11/09/2020 08:00 CPI
11/09/2020 08:00 Industrial Production
EU
10/09/2020 09:00 Long term interest rates statistics
10/09/2020 12:45 European Central Bank interest rate decision
10/09/2020 13:30 Press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
14/09/2020 10:00 Industrial Production
15/09/2020 10:00 Labour Cost Index
FR
10/09/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
14/09/2020 11:00 OECD Quarterly National Accounts G20 GDP growth
15/09/2020 07:45 CPI
15/09/2020 09:00 IEA Oil Market Report
IE
10/09/2020 11:00 CPI
15/09/2020 11:00 Goods Exports and Imports
IT
10/09/2020 09:00 Industrial Production
11/09/2020 09:00 Labour Cost Index
15/09/2020 09:00 CPI
JP
10/09/2020 00:50 Orders Received for Machinery
11/09/2020 00:50 Business Outlook Survey
11/09/2020 00:50 Corporate Goods Price Index
14/09/2020 05:30 Tertiary Industry Index
14/09/2020 05:30 Revised Industrial Production
15/09/2020 05:30 Revised Retail Sales
UK
11/09/2020 07:00 UK trade
11/09/2020 07:00 Monthly GDP estimates
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of services
11/09/2020 07:00 Index of production
11/09/2020 09:30 Bank of England Quarterly Inflation Attitudes Survey
11/09/2020 12:30 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker
15/09/2020 07:00 Labour market statistics
US
10/09/2020 13:30 PPI
10/09/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
10/09/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
10/09/2020 15:00 Monthly Wholesale Trade
10/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
10/09/2020 16:00 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
11/09/2020 13:30 Real Earnings
11/09/2020 13:30 CPI
15/09/2020 13:30 Import & Export Price Indexes
15/09/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
