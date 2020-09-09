Interim Result
10/09/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
10/09/2020 Forterra PLC (FORT)
10/09/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
10/09/2020 International Public Partnerships LD (INPP)
10/09/2020 Jadestone Energy INC (JSE)
10/09/2020 Midatech Pharma PLC (MTPH)
10/09/2020 Epwin Group PLC (EPWN)
10/09/2020 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)
10/09/2020 Team17 Group PLC (TM17)
10/09/2020 Deepmatter Group PLC (DMTR)
10/09/2020 Serica Energy PLC (SQZ)
10/09/2020 Sportech PLC (SPO)
11/09/2020 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
14/09/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
14/09/2020 Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLN)
14/09/2020 Sthree PLC (STEM)
14/09/2020 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
14/09/2020 Keystone Law Group PLC (KEYS)
14/09/2020 Costain Group PLC (COST)
14/09/2020 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
14/09/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
15/09/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
15/09/2020 Corero Network Security PLC (CNS)
15/09/2020 Bonhill Group PLC (BONH)
15/09/2020 Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (TRIN)
15/09/2020 Vectura Group PLC (VEC)
15/09/2020 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
15/09/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
15/09/2020 Polypipe Group PLC (PLP)
15/09/2020 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
15/09/2020 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
15/09/2020 Bango PLC (BGO)
15/09/2020 Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD)
15/09/2020 Jtc PLC (JTC)
Final Result
10/09/2020 Rank Group PLC (RNK)
10/09/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
11/09/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
14/09/2020 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
14/09/2020 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
14/09/2020 Abcam PLC (ABC)
14/09/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
15/09/2020 Diurnal Group PLC (DNL)
AGM / EGM
10/09/2020 Tertiary Minerals PLC (TYM)
10/09/2020 U And I Group PLC (UAI)
10/09/2020 Victoria PLC (VCP)
10/09/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
10/09/2020 Nb Private Equity Partners Limited (NBPE)
10/09/2020 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
10/09/2020 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
10/09/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
10/09/2020 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
10/09/2020 Beowulf Mining PLC (BEM)
10/09/2020 British Smaller Companies Vct Plc (BSV)
10/09/2020 Atlantis Japan Growth Fund LD (AJG)
10/09/2020 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
11/09/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
11/09/2020 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
11/09/2020 Svm UK Emerging Fund PLC (SVM)
11/09/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
14/09/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
14/09/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
14/09/2020 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
14/09/2020 Bilby PLC (BILB)
14/09/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)
15/09/2020 Wynnstay Properties PLC (WSP)
15/09/2020 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
15/09/2020 Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (HDIV)
15/09/2020 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
15/09/2020 Cohort PLC (CHRT)
16/09/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
17/09/2020 Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS)
17/09/2020 Jpmorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (JPB)
17/09/2020 Ormonde Mining PLC (ORM)
Ex-Dividend
10/09/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
10/09/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
10/09/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
10/09/2020 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
10/09/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
10/09/2020 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
10/09/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
10/09/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
10/09/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
10/09/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
10/09/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
10/09/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)
10/09/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
11/09/2020 Quartix Holdings PLC (QTX)
11/09/2020 Severfield PLC (SFR)
11/09/2020 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY)
11/09/2020 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/09/2020 Nmcn PLC (NMCN)
11/09/2020 Imi PLC (IMI)
11/09/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
11/09/2020 Centamin PLC (CEY)
11/09/2020 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
11/09/2020 Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE)
11/09/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
11/09/2020 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
11/09/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
14/09/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
14/09/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
14/09/2020 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
14/09/2020 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
15/09/2020 Montanaro European Smaller C. Tst PLC (MTE)
