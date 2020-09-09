StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset and corporate services provider Sanne posted a large rise in first-half profit, which it said reflected the resilience of its client book amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June jumped to £11.6m, up from £3.8m on-year, as revenue rose 13% to £86.5m.
Sanne declared an interim dividend of 4.8p, up 2.1% on-year.
The company said the rise in profit came despite a second-quarter slowdown in new fund activity related to the pandemic.
'Whilst economic uncertainty remains around the medium and longer term impact of Covid-19 and the Brexit process, the business model is robust in that revenues are long term, margins are healthy and the resulting cash flow generation is strong,' Sanne said.
It added that there had been 'signs of market progress' seen during the third quarter and its pipeline of new business continued to grow.
'These observations give the board confidence in delivering a full year performance in line with its expectations, and we continue to see the long-term strategic opportunity for the group,' Sanne said.
