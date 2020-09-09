StockMarketWire.com - Waste management business Biffa said performance remained 'slightly ahead' of its expectations amid an ongoing recovery, with revenue about 90% of prior-year levels during August.
During August, revenue recovered to 90% of FY20 levels, with I&C at 87% and landfill at 86%, the company said.
Underlying profit contribution was also continuing to 'steadily improve month on month and the group expects to cease furloughing staff at the end of September,' it added.
Ongoing pressure on plastic prices, however, would impact trading at the Seaham plant until it starts to produce food grade recycled materials in April 2021, the company said.
Biffa said its expectations for the full year remained unchanged.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: