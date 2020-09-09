StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said it had signed a new research collaboration agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals to discover and develop drug candidates for two cancer targets.
Redx would be responsible for research and preclinical development activities up to Investigational New Drug submission.
Jazz will pay Redx an upfront payment of $10m followed by another $10m in year two, provided research work was continuing.
Redx would be eligible to receive up to a further $200m from Jazz in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments for each programme.
The company also would be eligible for tiered royalties in mid-single digit percentages, based on any future net sales.
Jazz would own all intellectual property as it was generated, and following a successful IND submission, would be responsible for further development, manufacturing, regulatory activities and commercialisation.
The cancer targets were on the 'Ras/Raf/MAP kinase pathway', Redx said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
